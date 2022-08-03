Marc Cucurella: Chelsea on verge of deal for Brighton full-back
Published
Chelsea on verge of deal to sign Spain international full-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton.Full Article
Published
Chelsea on verge of deal to sign Spain international full-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton.Full Article
Brighton and Hove Albion have issued a statement denying they have reached an agreement for the sale of defender Marc Cucurella,..
Chelsea are trying to hijack a deal to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton, which would add quality depth to Thomas Tuchel's squad