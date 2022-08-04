Investigations into the incident at Cotswold Airport are underway with the A429 still closed.Full Article
Plane overshoots runway and crashes as three people taken to hospital
Three escape air crash drama as light plane overshoots runway and ends in ditch
Police confirmed three people had been taken to hospital as a precaution, but no serious injuries were reported
Plane overshoots Kemble runway and crashes into ditch
Two of the people on board were taken to hospital for treatment after the accident.
