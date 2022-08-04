Why has the Bank raised interest rates, and what does it mean?
Published
The Bank of England said that it would hike interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75% on Thursday.Full Article
Published
The Bank of England said that it would hike interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75% on Thursday.Full Article
Watch VideoAverage long-term U.S. mortgage rates soared this week in a continued volatile market as the key 30-year loan rate..
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand house prices fell year-on-year for the first time in more than a decade, a report..