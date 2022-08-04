First Dates host Fred Sirieix has adorable reactions to daughter's victory at Commonwealth Games diving
Published
The First Dates host Fred Sirieix gave his daughter the thumbs up at Commonwealth diving preliminaries.Full Article
Published
The First Dates host Fred Sirieix gave his daughter the thumbs up at Commonwealth diving preliminaries.Full Article
The First Dates star, 50, was every inch the proud father as he cheered Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix on to victory
First Dates host Fred Sirieix's reaction to his daughter's Commonwealth Games win warms the crowd.