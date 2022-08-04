Alan Turing sculpture for King's College, Cambridge, approved
Published
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- The wartime codebreaker Alan Turing studied at King's College, Cambridge, from 1931.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- The wartime codebreaker Alan Turing studied at King's College, Cambridge, from 1931.Full Article
Councillors debated the planned location as the importance of people being able to see the artwork was stressed
Concerns have been raised by Historic England over the plans to put the sculpture in King’s College grounds