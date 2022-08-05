Fantasy Premier League tips: 30 players you should pick this season
Published
We’re back! After a summer of rest and recuperation, a new Fantasy Premier League season is upon us.Full Article
Published
We’re back! After a summer of rest and recuperation, a new Fantasy Premier League season is upon us.Full Article
Picking out five players with the low FLP ownership and the potential to score big on the opening Gameweek
Fantasy Premier League players have been scratching their heads over whether to select Harry Kane or Erling Haaland in their teams..