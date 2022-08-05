Johnny Depp explained ‘homosexuality’ to a nine-year-old Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci has revealed it was none other than Johnny Depp who taught her about “homosexuality”, when she was nine.



Ricci was on Andy Cohen Live promoting her latest projects, Yellowjackets and Netflix’s upcoming new series Wednesdays, when she recalled the endearing story.



The queer enlightenment took place while on her first ever film set for the iconic 1990 comedy-drama Mermaids with Winona Ryder, Bob Hoskins and Cher.



“Johnny is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she began.