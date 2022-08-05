Archie Battersbee’s parents lose latest legal bid to have him moved to hospice
Published
The family of Archie Battersbee have lost their latest legal bid to have him transferred from hospital to a hospice to die.Full Article
Published
The family of Archie Battersbee have lost their latest legal bid to have him transferred from hospital to a hospice to die.Full Article
Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee want to move their boy to a hospice after the European Court of Human Rights rejected their bid to..
Archie Battersbee's family have been given until 9am tomorrow to launch a legal bid to move him to a hospice - otherwise his life..