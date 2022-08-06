Number of UK monkeypox cases starting to plateau, figures suggest
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Number of monkeypox cases in UK beginning to plateau, figures suggest
The number of monkeypox cases in the UK is beginning to plateau, according to new figures from the UK Health Security Agency..
Belfast Telegraph
The Fuss About Monkeypox – OpEd
The World Health Organization has been one of the easier bodies to abuse. For parochial types, populist moaners and critics of..
Eurasia Review