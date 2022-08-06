Energy bills cap could hit about £4,400 in January, analysis shows
The cap on energy bills might soar by several hundred pounds more than nightmare forecasts predicted earlier this week, new analysis has shown.Full Article
The energy bills price cap - which is currently £1,971 a year - may leap to £4,210 in January, says an investment bank
Consumers are being warned that energy bills could hit at least £500 a month in January