Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
Published
BBC Local News: London -- The mother of Archie Battersbee says she has done everything she promised her son she would do.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- The mother of Archie Battersbee says she has done everything she promised her son she would do.Full Article
The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his devastated mum back in April
A spokesman with Christian Concern, which is supporting the 12-year-old's family, said: "All legal routes have been exhausted. The..