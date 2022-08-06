Bristol City v Sunderland
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Bristol City and Sunderland.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Bristol City and Sunderland.Full Article
A new season but the same old story as the Robins were left empty-handed despite scoring twice
The Robins head into the contest as slight favourites but it's likely to be a tough and cagey encounter at Ashton Gate