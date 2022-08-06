Love Island's Luca Bish sends romantic message to Gemma Owen after reunion row
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Luca Bish confirms row with Gemma Owen after they leave Love Island reunion separately
Torquay Herald Express
Luca Bish admitted to Gemma being unhappy with him following the Love Island reunion with his castmates
Advertisement
More coverage
Love Island's Luca Bish breaks silence after admitting Gemma Owen 'has the hump' with him
Tamworth Herald
A row was reported at the Love Island reunion
Molly-Mae Hague shares her verdict on Love Island's Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
Bishops Stortford Observer