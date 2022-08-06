Many 'non-visible' conditions including anxiety, depression, autism and diabetes can qualify for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) from the DWP which then makes you eligible for a £150 disability cost of living payment.Full Article
Hidden health conditions that can get you £627 a month plus cost of living payment
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
How does buy now, pay later work?
I don't suffer from chrometophobia — the fear of spending money — nor do I have a compulsive buying disorder, which actually..
Mashable