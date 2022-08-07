Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: Erik ten Hag suffers defeat in first Premier League game
Published
Erik ten Hag endures a nightmare first Premier League game in charge of Manchester United as they lose at home to Brighton.Full Article
Published
Erik ten Hag endures a nightmare first Premier League game in charge of Manchester United as they lose at home to Brighton.Full Article
Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday in their opening match of the new Premier League..
The former Manchester United midfielder has slammed the United players because they're "not good enough" after they fell to a 2-1..