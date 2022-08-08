Nick Wild and Phil Burden left their flat in London and moved across the country to Newcastle to save money on rent.Full Article
Cost of living crisis forces seriously-ill couple to move 300 miles to cheaper city
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mazda CX-5 2022 long-term review
The SUV departs our fleet with its family reputation intact, but there is one important caveat
*Why we’re ran it: *To..
Autocar
Belarus: How Opposition Rocked Lukashenka’s Regime In 2020 And How Strongman Struck Back – Analysis
By Dzmitry Hurnyevich, Anna Sous and Syarhey Shupa
(RFE/RL) — “Yesterday, obviously, there was a bit of a bloody..
Eurasia Review