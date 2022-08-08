Nick Pope had ‘a good laugh’ at not having to wait for his first Newcastle win
Published
Newcastle new boy Nick Pope has admitted his delight at not having to wait until the end of October to taste Premier League victory.Full Article
Published
Newcastle new boy Nick Pope has admitted his delight at not having to wait until the end of October to taste Premier League victory.Full Article
Daniel and Michelle Schachle with their son, Michael McGivney Schachle, 7, at the annual convention of the Knights of Columbus held..