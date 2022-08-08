The closing ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What is Ozzy Osbourne's condition? Singer makes surprise Commonwealth Games appearance
Tamworth Herald
The Black Sabbath appeared during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games
-
Triumphant Australians to parade in star-studded Commonwealth Games closing ceremony
Sydney Morning Herald
-
In Pictures: Birmingham bids farewell to Commonwealth Games
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Singer Lotto Ash didn't know who he was but now he's a Commonwealth Games closing ceremony star
Tamworth Herald
From a chance meeting in a city youth club to becoming a star of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Lotto Ash has found..