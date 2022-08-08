Olivia Newton-John, best known for her starring role as Sandy in Grease, died surrounded by her family.Full Article
Olivia Newton-John dies as tributes paid to Grease star
The pop sensation had five No. 1 hits, including "Physical," "Have You Never Been Mellow" and "You're the One That I Want."
