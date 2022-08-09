The US Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Trump's luxury resort following his presidencyFull Article
Former US president Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
100 FBI Agents Raided the Home of President Trump
Former President Donald Trump said Monday evening that FBI agents have "occupied" his Mar-A-Lago estate. In a..
Trump Says FBI Conducting Search Of Mar-a-Lago Estate
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago..