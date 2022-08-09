Children are being 'coerced, tricked or pressured' by sexual abusers on an unprecedented scale, a watchdog has warnedFull Article
Rising number of self-generated child sexual abuse images online reported
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
A leading online safety group has urged more to be done to 'attack this criminality from several directions', including providing..
Hull Daily Mail
Visit to the dark web for vile images cost man suspended jail term
Christopher Parker downloaded child abuse photos and videos but denies sexual attraction to youngsters
Bristol Post