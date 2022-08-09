Snapchat introduces Family Centre tool to boost child safety
Snapchat is introducing a new in-app tool to enable parents to get more insights on how their teenagers use Snapchat without compromising their children’s privacy.Full Article
The safety tool will allow parents to see who their child is communicating with but won't allow access to the content of..
Snapchat has announced a new in-app safety tool called Family Center, designed to let parents see who their kids are talking to..