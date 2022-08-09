The 48-year-old has been accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.Full Article
Ryan Giggs 'headbutted' his girlfriend after she discovered he was cheating, court heard
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Football: Ryan Giggs headbutted girlfriend Kate Greville after cheating on her, court hears
New Zealand Herald
Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs, adored by fans throughout a 24-year career, has a more sinister side to his character,..
Advertisement
More coverage
Ryan Giggs arrives in court for domestic violence trial
ODN
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has arrived in court, accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against..