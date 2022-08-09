Timo Werner putting finishing touches to £25m RB Leipzig return
Published
Timo Werner is expected to complete his £25million return to RB Leipzig without any issues, the PA news agency understands.Full Article
Published
Timo Werner is expected to complete his £25million return to RB Leipzig without any issues, the PA news agency understands.Full Article
The German international is set to return to RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer after two years at Chelsea
Timo Werner's two-year stay at Chelsea is set to come to an end this week with the German forward expected to complete a return to..