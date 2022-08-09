Lady Gaga tells Republicans ‘don’t mess with gay marriage’ in Chromatica Ball speech

Lady Gaga called out Republicans during the Washington show of her Chromatica Ball tour with a warning against attacks on gay marriage in the US.



The pop icon dropped powerful political commentary into speeches throughout her performance at the Nationals Park on Monday (8 August), starting during her acceptance anthem “Born This Way”.



As she started playing, she told the crowd: “I see a lot of people in this audience who know exactly who you are.”



She also warned US law-makers had “better not mess with gay marriage in this country.”