A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt last night, Hertfordshire Police has said.Full Article
14-year-old boy dies after getting into difficulty in lake
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chicago-Area July 4 Parade Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
Newsy
Watch VideoThe man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban..
-
Boy, 14, dies after getting into difficulty in lake
Belfast Telegraph
-
Boy flown to hospital after being found in lake
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Man dies after getting into difficulty in lake in Chorley
BBC Local News
-
Mississauga teen is second person to drown at Guelph Lake in 2 weeks
CP24
Advertisement
More coverage
Boy's death 'an awful reminder' of how dangerous open water can be
Family pays tribute to 13-year-old who died in lake
Wales Online
17-Year-Old Killed, 4 Hurt In Stabbings On Wisconsin River
Watch VideoA Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin..
Newsy