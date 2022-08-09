115,000 postal workers to strike in call for ‘dignified, proper pay rise’
Published
Over 115,000 postal workers are to stage a series of strikes in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay.Full Article
Published
Royal Mail workers are set to stage four days of strikes in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay.
The CWU confirmed: "115,000 postal workers will strike for a proper pay rise. Four days. All action."