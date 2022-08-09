Navy helicopter engineer dismantles car to rescue stray kitten trapped inside
A helicopter engineer who dismantled a car to rescue an injured eight-week-old kitten has said there was “no way” he could have left it behind.Full Article
Fergie is now in the care of the Cats Protection’s Cornwall Adoption Centre
Engineer Adam Hughes was leaving work at RNAS Culdrose when he spotted the injured kitten.