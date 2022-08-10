Suella Braverman: Schools do not need to comply with gender preference of pupils
Published
Schools do not have a legal obligation to comply with the gender preference of their pupils, the Attorney General has said.Full Article
Published
Schools do not have a legal obligation to comply with the gender preference of their pupils, the Attorney General has said.Full Article
Schools do not have a legal obligation to comply with gender preferences of their pupils, Attorney General Suella Braverman has..