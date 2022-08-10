State pension could go up by almost £1,000 to hit £10,000 a year
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
State Pension expected to hit £10k next year - but payments will remain behind inflation
East Lindsey Target
Payments are still likely to be behind the rate of inflation in April
State pension money boost set to break £10,000 barrier for first time
Leicester Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
State Pension: when payments will increase and what rates are likely to be as triple lock reinstated
An announcement on new rates will come later this year
East Lindsey Target