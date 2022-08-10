Celebrity Masterchef's Faye Winter says therapy has helped her after Love Island
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Love Island's most complained about contestant ever after Ofcom storm
Faye will swap the villa for the BBC Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this year.
Tamworth Herald
Faye Winter on Celebrity Masterchef - everything you need to know about the former Love Island star
The former Love Island star will enter the kitchen this week
Torquay Herald Express