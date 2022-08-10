During Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon at the Fringe, the FM said the only time she has ever met Truss was at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon claims Liz Truss asked her 'how she could get in Vogue'
Daily Record
