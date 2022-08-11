Warning to dog owners over toxic blue-green algae
Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, are a group of bacteria that can contain dangerous toxins which can be harmful and potentially fatal to pets.
The algae can be dangerous to people and animals
Highams Park Lake in Epping Forest, Chingford, was found to be filled with dangerous blue and green algae.