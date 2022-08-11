Alleged fourth 'IS Beatle' charged with terrorism offences
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Aine Davis, 38, is charged with possession of a firearm after being deported to the UK by Turkey.Full Article
A man alleged to be the fourth member of the so-called Beatles Islamic State terror cell has been charged with terrorism offences..