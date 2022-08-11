Almost 30,000 people in England left waiting more than 12 hours in A&E for a bed
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Spending 48 hours touring in a Ferrari Roma
Autocar
The Ferrari Roma is a truly good looking car
The unfortunate timing of the Roma’s arrival prevented us from really..
-
Catholic parish in Nigeria struggles to feed thousands uprooted by violent attacks
CNA
-
When COVID finally came for me, meditating made a huge difference
Mashable
-
July was one of the worst months ever for A&Es in England, data shows
Belfast Telegraph
-
Best mattresses for side sleepers (and scrolling through TikTok in bed)
Mashable