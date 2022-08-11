Thornton Heath explosion: Photo of killed four-year-old girl released
An 11-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman remain in hospital following the blast in south London.Full Article
Residents have described the strong stench of gas in their homes and hearing a loud explosion just moments before a house collapsed..
A four-year-old girl was killed in South London on Monday after a house explosion, believed to be due to leaking gas.
The four-year-old girl died in a gas explosion that reduced a home to rubble