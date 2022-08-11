Two people were left with "severe" injuries following the crash which saw two of the rollercoaster trains crash into each other.Full Article
Rollercoaster crash in Legoland Germany injures 34 people
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rollercoaster crashes at Legoland in northern Germany, 34 injured
Jerusalem Post
34 people were injured in the crash. The cause of the accident remains unclear, German police say.
Legoland rollercoaster crash leaves at least 34 injured in Germany
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Dozens injured after rollercoaster crash at Legoland in Germany
More than 30 people have been injured, two of them severely, after two rollercoaster trains crashed into each other at an amusement..
Sky News
Roller coaster crash at German amusement park injures 34
BERLIN (AP) — Two roller coaster trains crashed into each other Thursday at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at..
PIX 11