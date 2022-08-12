Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ car crash that put her in coma, family says
The US actress suffered "severe anoxic brain injury" and remains in a coma in critical condition
'Donnie Brasco' star Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" following an horrific car crash in Los Angeles last week, her family..
The star has been hospitalized and in a coma following a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday.
