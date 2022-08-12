Ekin-Su spoke about how she is in a chat with finalists Indiyah Polack and Tasha Ghouri, with runner-up Gemma Owen noticeably absent from the group.Full Article
Love Island's Ekin-Su reveals WhatsApp group with the girls - and Gemma Owen isn't in it
Brentwood Gazette0 shares 1 views
On Thursday the Turkish actress appeared alongside Davide, 27, on the Capital Xtra breakfast show.
Tamworth Herald