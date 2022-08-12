Steven Beacom’s Irish Premiership predictions: Linfield will keep hold of the Gibson Cup, Glentoran will win the fight with Cliftonville for second place, but it’s goodbye to Portadown

Irish League football is back. So, who will win the title? Who’ll be the star players? Who’ll be the best and worst signings? Which teams will entertain and excite? Which sides will ultimately disappoint? Which club will be the first to field an ineligible player? Which set of fans will shame the game? Which referees will embarrass the name? Which manager will go on a social media rant? All will be revealed soon enough with the big kick-off tonight at Inver Park.