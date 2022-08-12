The L Word: Generation Q season 3: Everything you need to know, including cast and release date

The L Word: Generation Q is officially coming back for season three and from Kehlani to surprise weddings, it’s shaping up to be wild.



The 2019 revival picked up 10 years after the finale of the original The L Word, with a host of new faces, returning characters and some thrilling guest appearances.



Fans were concerned when season two ended in dramatic fashion – but without a return date.



Fortunately, Showtime confirmed season three would be made, and has since teased a series of big guest stars, old drama and new beginnings on the horizon.



Here is everything you need to know about The L Word: Generation Q season three.



-The L Word: Generation Q season three cast-



Would a new season of The L Word be without new faces to get excited about?



In addition to the familiar faces, it’s been confirmed that singer and Kehlani will be joining season three. She will be playing Ivy, a makeup artist and young parent who is unlucky in love.





