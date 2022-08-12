The FBI is reportedly investigating whether Donald Trump removed classified records relating to nuclear weapons from the White House and took them to Mar-a-Lago.Full Article
FBI 'search for nuclear weapons files' in raid as Donald Trump slams 'witch hunt'
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
FBI was searching for classified documents about nuclear weapons in Donald Trump raid: report
The FBI was looking for classified documents relating to nuclear weapons when it raided former US president Donald Trump's Florida..
New Zealand Herald