The seized records allegedly contained classified information which, if revealed, could cause 'exceptionally grave' damage to US interestsFull Article
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump’s home
Wales Online
BANG Showbiz
Donald Trump is being investigated under the Espionage Act after “top secret” documents were seized from the ex-president.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home, says US Justice Department
euronews (in English)
Court papers reveal the FBI seized records include some marked as classified and "top secret", while the Justice Department says it..