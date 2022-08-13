Alexander was Spears’ first husband and they were married for only three days in 2004 before an annulmentFull Article
Britney Spears’ ex-husband convicted after trying to crash wedding
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander convicted after attempting to crash wedding
BANG Showbiz
Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has been convicted of trespassing and battery after attempting to crash her wedding to..
Advertisement
More coverage
Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears has not seen their kids in months
BANG Showbiz
Britney Spears has not seen her kids "in months" and they "chose" not to attend her recent wedding, according to ex-husband Kevin..