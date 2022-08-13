Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut as Arsenal overcome Leicester
Gabriel Jesus emphatically announced his arrival at the Emirates Stadium with a brace in Arsenal’s 4-2 victory over Leicester.Full Article
The Gunners took the lead in the first half thanks to a stunning home debut goal from their new striker.
Gabriel Jesus scored twice and set up another two goals as Arsenal made it two wins to start the Premier League season by beating..