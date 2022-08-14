Salt Bae's London restaurant makes more than £2.3 million profit in first four months

Salt Bae's London restaurant makes more than £2.3 million profit in first four months

Hull Daily Mail

Published

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, rose to prominence on social media for the way he seasons his steak with salt, with high-profile celebrities visiting his chain of Nusr-Et restaurants.

Full Article