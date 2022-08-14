UK weather: South West to endure three days of thunderstorms says new Met Office warning
Western Gazette0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kent hit with three days of amber warning as thunderstorms with 'torrential downpours' arrive
Kent and Sussex Courier
The Met Office has placed an amber warning on the county as 'hit-and-miss' thunderstorms are set to develop today (Monday 15)
Surrey weather takes turn for worse with three-day storm warning with hail and lightning possible
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser
Met Office issues new two-day warning for thunderstorms in Stoke-on-Trent
Leek Post and Times
Advertisement
More coverage
Biden To Tour Kentucky Flooding Sites With Gov. Beshear
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Kentucky on Monday to meet with families and view damage from..
Newsy
Skoda Kodiaq 4x4 2022 long-term review
After 6700 miles, can we recommend the seven-seat SUV as a £40,000-plus purchase?
*Why we're running it: *To keep tabs..
Autocar