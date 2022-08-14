Winter energy bills 'could be slashed by £400' in new plans
Winter energy bills 'could be chopped by £400' in radical new plans
Tamworth Herald
The Government is reportably drawing up new plans to help Brits with energy bills
New energy bill blow as Brits warned they could lose £4,200 this winter
Bills in general could rise by around £6,000 by the end of the year
Nottingham Post
