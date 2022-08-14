The club has apologised for an 'administrative error' and said fans were allowed to take sun cream into the ground over the weekend.Full Article
Manchester City comments after fans told they couldn't take sun cream to Etihad Stadium
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Manchester City’s sunscreen ban ‘very worrying’ – skin cancer charity
Manchester City have been criticised by a skin cancer charity after fans were told they could not take sun cream to the Etihad..
Belfast Telegraph