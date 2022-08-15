Ricardo Dos Santos: Sprinter pulled over for second time by police
Published
Sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos published a series of video tweets of him being questioned by police.Full Article
Published
Sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos published a series of video tweets of him being questioned by police.Full Article
An athlete who was allegedly racially profiled during a stop and search has said he was pulled over for a second time by seven..
An athlete who was allegedly racially profiled during a stop and search has said he was pulled over for a second time by seven..